Members of the Lewistown track and field team took part Thursday in the Spoon River Indoor Track Invitational on the campus of Illinois College.

In the boys competition, Lewistown placed sixth out of 13 teams with 40 points. Bushnell/West Prairie was tops with 94 points, followed by Rushville-Industry (87.33) and Athens (76).



In the girls division, Lewistown was 11th out of 13 teams with 30.5 points. BWP was tops with 92 points, followed by Liberty (71) and Routt Catholic (54).



Results for Lewistown in the boys division included the following:

55-meters – Alex Benedict, 15th, 7.82

200 – Matthew Goldring, 10th, 26.50 and Peyton Hampton, 16th, 28.92.

400 – Blake Stufflebeam, 13th, 1:06.90 and Trevor Miller, 14th, 1:08.26.

800 – Devin Boggs, fifth, 2:18.77.

1600 – Robbie Hess, fourth, 5:09.27 and Hunter Watson, 14th, 5:46.57.

3200 – Boggs, fifth, 11:27.61.

55 hurdles – Hampton, fourth, 10.08 and Goldring, fifth, 10.19.

4x200 – Lewistown, seventh, 1:51.01.

4x400 – Lewistown, sixth, 4:26.66.

Shot put – River Pollitt, 17th, 31-feet, 3-inches and Jacob Warren, 18th, 30-4.

High jump – John Ross Hess, fourth, 5-4.

Pole vault – Goldring, fourth, 10-3.

Long jump – Hess, sixth, 17-8.



Results for Lewistown in the girls division included the following:

55 – Libby Hopkins, fifth, 8.27 and Lydia Cripe, 16th, 9.20.

200 – Hopkins, 15th, 32.28 and Zoe Lutes, 17th, 34.20.

800 – Carli Heffren, sixth, 2:44.70 and Odessa Grove, 11th, 3:09.73.

1600 – Anna Heffren, second, 5:47.48,

3200 – Grove, fourth, 15:22.12 and Kyleigh Schrock, fifth, 15:30.71.

4x200 – Lewistown, eighth, 2:04.89.

4x400 – Lewistown, fourth, 4:52/47.

Shot put – Hopkins, ninth, 29-0 and Paige Bennett, 10th, 28-11.

High jump – Kristina Arendt, eighth, 4-6.

Long jump – Kate Heffren, 15th, 12-10.