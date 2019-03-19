The Kewanee Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Club has announced that Everett Whitcher has been named the 2019 Outstanding Citizen.

Ambassador Club President Mark Mikenas said "Everett has certainly met all the criteria that is required of the award. His service to the community and the organizations he supports has been exemplary."

Nominated by Sharon Deahl, Everett is very well known to many in the area. He owns and operates the Save A Lot grocery store in Kewanee and is co owner of the Monmouth location. Through this he has donated to many churches, schools and organizations for their events and fundraisers. Besides just donating groceries and money he allows groups to sell cookies, tags as well as have cook outs in front of the store.

Everett is member and director of the Kewanee Kiwanis club. He was the 2018 Hog Days Parade Marshal.

Amber Patch-Troxell has been awarded a Meritorious Service Award. Patch-Troxell is well known for her efforts in assuring that hundreds of children and teenagers receive toys and gifts at Christmas through Patchy's Toy Drive. The drive was established in honor of her brother Sgt. Schuyler Patch who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009. Patchy's Toy Drive partners with The Salvation Army to fill bags full of toys, clothes, movies, and books.

A community banquet will be held to honor the recipients. Information will be announced soon regarding dates and location.