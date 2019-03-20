Notice is hereby given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County Community Unit School District No. 1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois, has called a Regular Meeting of the Board of Education, which will include a Public Hearing to receive public comments on the proposal to sell bonds in the amount of $11,000,000 for the purpose of paying claims against the District. Other purposes of the meeting are noted on the attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2019

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Richland County Schools District Office Board Room

1100 East Laurel, Olney, IL

Richland County Community Unit School District No.1 Board of Education

Regular Meeting Thursday, March 21, 2019 Unit Office Board Room 7:30 PM

I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance II. Roll Call

III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public IV. Consent Agenda

A. * Minutes of Previous Meetings

1. * Regular and Closed Minutes of the Special Board Meeting of Thursday, February 21, 2019

B. * Closed Minutes

1. * Approve Destruction of Audio Recordings of October 19, 2017

C. * Communication

1. * Thank You from Cassie Pride

2. * Thank You from John Hill

D. * February FOIA Log

E. * Policies for First Consideration

1. * 2.20 Powers and Duties of the School Board; Indemnification 2. * 4.30 Revenue and Investments

3. * 4.110 Transportation

4. * 4.150 Facility Management and Building Programs

5. * 4.190 Targeted School Violence Prevention Program

6. * 5.250 Leaves of Absence

7. * 5.330 Employment Periods, Sick Days, Vacation, Holidays, and Leaves 8. * 6.15 School Accountability

F. * IHSA Membership

G. * Building Reports

1. * RCES (K-2) Principal - Margaret Hahn

2. * RCES (3-5) Principal - Andy Thomann

3. * RCMS Principal - Cris Edwards

4. * RCMS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director - Darrell Houchin 5. * RCHS Principal - Chad LeCrone

6. * RCHS Assistant Principal - Andy Julian 7. * RCHS Athletic Director - Curt Nealis

8. * Special Education - Mick Whittler

9. * Program Administrator - Jennifer Tedford

V. Financial Reports

A. Treasurer's Report

B. Balance Sheet

C. Approval of Bills and Payroll D. All Other Financial Reports

1. Comparison of Funds - February 2018 with February 2019 2. Monthly Financial Report

3. Financial Update/Review

4. Other

VI. Administrative Reports A. Superintendent's Report

1. RCHS Renovation Update - BLDD Architects & Poettker Construction

2. Service Awards Banquet - April 16, 2019 B. Assistant Superintendent's Report

1. Graduation/End of Year Dates

VII. Unfinished Business

VIII. Public Hearing for the Issuance of Funding Bonds for the Purpose of Paying Claims Against the District

A. Temporarily Adjourn Regular Meeting to Convene Public Hearing

B. Hear Testimony and Consider the Issuance of Funding Bonds for the

Purpose of Paying Claims Against the District

C. Adjourn Public Hearing and Reconvene to Regular Meeting

IX. New Business

A. Resolution declaring the intention to issue funding bonds for the purpose of paying claims against the District

B. Approve Construction Management Firm Contract (Poettker Construction)

C. Approve Amended Architectural Firm Contract (BLDD Architects)

D. Approve RCHS Renovation Design Development Plan

E. Approve Bank Bid Specifications

F. Approve RCES Chiller Installation Bid

X. Executive Session

A. To Consider Information Regarding Appointment, Employment, Compensation,

Discipline, Performance, or Dismissal of Individual Employees

B. To Discuss Student Disciplinary Cases

C. To Discuss Matters of Possible or Pending Litigation

D. To Discuss Matters of Closed Session Minutes

XI. Resignation(s) XII. Employment

A. RCMS Assistant Principal

B. RCHS Science Teacher

C. RCES Teacher(s)

D. Special Education Teacher(s) E. School Nurse

F. RCES Custodian

G. RCES Part-time Food Service Staff Member H. Rehire for 2019-2020 School Year

1. Administrative Team

2. Tenured Licensed Staff

3. Non-Tenured Licensed Staff 4. Educational Support Staff

I. FBLA Volunteer Driver

J. Volunteer Coaching Recommendations XIII. Approve Administrative Salaries

XIV. Approve Educational Support Staff Salaries

XV. Leave(s) of Absence

A. RCES Paraprofessional B. RCES Teacher

XVI. Reinstatement of Sick Days A. District Office Secretary B. RCES Teacher

C. Bus Driver

XVII. Approve Resolution to Adopt IMRF Early Retirement Incentive Program

XVIII. Adjournment



