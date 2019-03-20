Important Dates
Sunday, April 7 – Drop off entries 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Monday, April 8 – 9 am Show set up day (Help would be appreciated)
Tuesday, April 9 – Exhibit Hours 11:00 am – 4:00 pm,
(Closed for Judging 4 – 6 pm, critique to follow, open to public)
Wednesday, April 10, Thursday April 11
Exhibit Hours, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Friday April 12 – Exhibit Hours 11:00 am – 8:00 pm,
Reception and Awards Ceremony 7:00 pm. Open to public
Entry Form
Name: ............................................................................................................................
Address: ...................................................................................................................
City: ........................................................................ State:............. Zip ...............
Email: ...............................................................................................................
Phone: .......................................................................................................
Title: ........................................................................................
Medium .................................................................................$..................
Retail price including frame: $........................................................................
Sponsors
First National Bank in Olney,
Bill Chandler Farms,
Print Force,
Carle Richland Memorial Hospital,
McCash Award Most Creative
In Memory of Bernie Wuthrich,
Pioneer Pathology,
Racklin Realty,
AM Transport Services,
Rural King,
Citizens National Bank of Albion,
Tony Beal, Raymond James Investments
Trust Bank
If you want your contact information to be omitted from the program, please indicate so on this form. Check here
Mail Entry to:
Please make a copy of each entry and attach
to the back of artwork.
Olney Arts Council (Visual Arts)
P.O. Box 291
Olney, Illinois, 62450
Note: All forms must be received by March 25, 2019 and be complete. Any entries later, will not be in the booklet.
OAC FINE ART SHOWCASE APRIL 9 – 12, 2019 THE HOLIDAY, ON THE CONCOURSE 11 AM – 7 PM
Important Dates