Raymond D. Ryer, 95, of Trivoli, passed away at 6:22 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Farmington Country Manor. He was born on April 30, 1923 in Peoria County to Wilber and Carrie (Foose) Ryer. He married Dortha Shaffer on Feb. 7, 1952 in Peoria; she survives.



Also surviving are one daughter, Jackie (Duane) Parr of Trivoli; three grandchildren, Jennifer Parr, Shawn (Jessica) Parr and Rachel (Walter) Brooks; and six great-grandchildren.



Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Robert Ryer; and two brothers, Earl and Bruce Ryer.



Raymond was a life-long farmer and also worked at Hiram-Walker in Peoria for 25 years. He was a member of the Hanna City United Methodist Church and the Farm Bureau.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Rev. Walter Carlson will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakridge Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials can be made to the Logan-Trivoli Fire Department or Hanna City United Methodist Church. To view Raymond’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to

