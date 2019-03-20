One of the practices many readers follow is to highlight or underline important or striking passages in their books in order to make sure they remember where they are.

(This is the third in a series of Lenten studies based on C.S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia books.)



One of the practices many readers follow is to highlight or underline important or striking passages in their books in order to make sure they remember where they are. This is particularly true for many people studying the Bible in order to direct their thoughts to the most meaningful parts of Scripture.



I am proud to say I seldom, if ever, follow that practice. It’s not because I am conceited enough to think I will be able to remember everything I have read. I have a large number of note cards and notebooks in which I put down quotes or significant passages from the books I read. My hope is that one day I will be able to organize them in some sort of

pattern which will allow me to access them easily when needed.



This, by the way, is the same as my intent to finally clean my house, organize my closet and drawers and shelve all my books so that I know where everything is. One look at my closets, drawers, shelves and rooms are enough to dispel any notion that I have actually done any of this.



But the real reason for not marking books is that if — and, in many cases, when — I read them again if allow myself to discover new things. In books that are marked or underlined, either by myself or others, I find I read only those things which are highlighted and often miss any new ideas those books contain. One of the delights of re-reading a book is that I often find myself being surprised by an image or an idea I had missed the first time.



Such was the case with C.S. Lewis’s “The Horse and His Boy” in his Narnia Chronicles.



Much of what I read I remembered, often with delight. Many of the lessons I also revisited and found them strengthened in my mind. But one of the most intriguing ideas I found was something I may have missed the first time around.



The main character, a boy named Shasta, runs away from his abusive father to reach the free lands of the north. During his journey, Shasta finds that he is actually a prince and destined to become a king. Not only does his journey take him physically from the southern realm of Calormen to the northern countries of Archenland and Narnia, he also goes on an interior journey in which he learns about himself and his place in the world.



During his journey, Shasta — actually Prince Cor — rushes back to save a girl and a horse from a lion attack. When the three reach a place of safety, Shasta is not allowed to rest after his feat of bravery and recover his strength but is delegated to continue on to warn the king of Archenland — who also happens to be his real father — of an impending invasion. Shasta reluctantly accedes to this new demand even though he feels himself ill used.



Lewis, however, in an apparent aside, notes the reward for doing a good deed is often to be compelled to do another more difficult but also better deed.



As I read that passage, one of the joys of really reading something again without any expectations hit me. This passage from a work of fiction actually explains part of real life better than nonfiction ever could.



As Christians we are taught that accepting Christ and repenting of our sins is a very good deed. We also expect that after becoming a Christian things will go smoothly as a reward for our righteous action. After all, shouldn’t we be rewarded for doing the right thing and find some rest after making such a difficult decision?



Because of this it comes as a surprise— really a shock — to find that things don’t get easier once you become a believer. They actually seem to get worse.



Instead of resting on their laurels, believers find they are expected to do more than they did before, often with little or no apparent support. And the tasks are more difficult than anything which was asked of them before, more unpleasant, and the rewards for doing them don’t seem to make up for the trouble. In fact, punishment rather than reward often seems to be the result for doing the right thing.



Because of this, many people begin to doubt their salvation. Things do not work out the way we think we were promised when we converted, and often the things we think we have been delivered from return with greater strength and even more disturbing results. And the help we were promised seems like a cruel joke.



That is probably the most striking lesson we learn during the Lenten season. The disciples believe they have found the Messiah. They have expressed their belief in Him, turned their backs on their old ways of life, the comforts and conveniences they had before, and have set out to follow Him despite the difficulties. They have seen miracles and even entered Jerusalem in triumph, certain that their reward would soon be given.



Then came Maundy Thursday, when Jesus Himself told them He would be betrayed by one of His closest friends. They saw Him arrested as a common criminal, brutally interrogated by His enemies, beaten and tortured by savage guards and finally nailed to a Cross on Good Friday to die a slow and painful death.



That Saturday, the Sabbath which was supposed to be their day of rest and a time to reflect and get closer to God, was a dark time in which they came face to face that everything they had believed in was lying in a grave with a huge stone blocking the entrance and vicious soldiers guarding the site. Their reward was gone, dead, never to rise again.



And even after Easter Sunday, with knowledge of the Resurrection and the Ascension of Christ into Heaven, even with the assurance of eternal life, the disciples were not given a chance to rest and regain their strength. They were immediately sent out to spread the Good News to the ends of the earth. And for their pains their reward was often mistreatment, hardship, even death.



But the disciples, now the Apostles, knew something they didn’t before. The duties they were carrying out in many ways were their own reward. Their sufferings and hardships in some small way added to the work of Christ, His mission for the salvation of the world and, for many, a salvation which goes beyond this world and this life. The Bible clearly states the entire universe is watching what is happening on this planet because it directly affects them. And what we do has consequences of which we have no conception.



We think of the reward for Easter as having to do with chocolate bunnies and eggs filled with candy. We think the reward for our believing is a life of ease and comfort. We think the Resurrection means all our problems are over. And in a way they are.



But the real reward is something quite different. Instead of delivering us from this world, Jesus returned to it, at least for a time. And instead of finishing His work, it continues with us taking up the responsibility.



And instead of those difficulties and hardships being a punishment, they are actually the reward for our service.



And we have the promise that the difficulties and hardships will finally end.