Quad City Illinois farmers are helping local families with a donation to the River Bend Foodbank through the Bushels for Hunger program for the ninth straight year.

After the ninth year, total contributions by the Bushels for Hunger program will exceed $226,000 with this year’s $23,697 contribution.

Mercer County Farmer and Illinois Farm Bureau District 3 Director Jeff Kirwan presented the donation of to Mike Miller of the River Bend Foodbank in Davenport, Iowa.

“Thanks to the generous donations of thousands of bushels of grain to the Bushels for Hunger campaign, local farmers worked together to fight hunger in the Quad City community with these funds” Kirwan said.

Alongside Kirwan, fellow farmer Chad Bell added, “Local neighbors and farmers in the five county area of Illinois were anxious to pitch in and help fight hunger in their community - this money will help provide countless

meals in the River Bend

Foodbank area.”

The Bushels for Hunger program is a joint program coordinated by the following four Illinois County Farm Bureaus: Rock Island, Henry, Mercer and Whiteside in conjunction with area grain elevators and ethanol plants including: ADM, Atkinson Grain, Big River Resources, Cargill, CHS, Gold Star FS, Hillsdale Elevator, Michlig Grain, River Gulf Grain, River Valley Cooperative and Rumbold & Kuhn.