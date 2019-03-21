Jimmy John’s March Athlete of the Month is Anna Plumer. Anna is the daughter of Tony and Shelly Plumer.

She is a senior at Canton High School where participates in basketball, is Valedictorian, takes multiple honors classes and is an excellent role model.



Anna scored her 1,000th career point while leading her team to the first ever Regional Championship for the Canton Lady Giants.



Congratulations, Anna!