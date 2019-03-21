Farm Credit Illinois recently hired Ryan Bailey, of Olney, as an assistant vice president of lending in the Lawrenceville regional office. The Lawrenceville office serves farm families and rural landowners in Crawford, Lawrence, Richland and Wabash Counties.

Bailey was raised in Richland County and graduated from East Richland High School before receiving an associate’s degree from Olney Central College. Bailey then earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agribusiness economics from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Prior to joining the Farm Credit team, Bailey worked for three years as an agricultural and commercial loan officer at TrustBank in Olney. He is a member of the Richland County Farm Bureau Young Leaders, a mentor and board member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Richland County, and an assistant coach for the Olney Jr. Pro football program. He is the son of Ron and Cindy Bailey of Olney.