Jimmy John’s March Scholar of the Month is Doug Cannon. He is the son of Lanette Cannon.

Doug is a senior at Canton High School where he participates in basketball and track and field.



Doug earned straight A’s first semester and his CNA degree. Additionally, he was in the Mr. Little Giant Contest.



Congratulations, Doug!