As part of the Fulton County Farm Bureau’s celebration of Fulton County Ag. Week (March 17-23), the group recognized the first baby born at Graham Hospital during the week.

Bryson Allen Villanueva was born March 19 at 8:18 a.m. weighing 6 pounds and 11 oz.



His parents are Norma and Josh Villanueva, Canton.



Bryson has an older brother, Grayson, who will be 2 in about a week!



Bryson and his family were greeted by a “welcome basket” presented by the Promotion and Education Committee.



The basket held two dozen baby items and products made from or representing agricultural commodities; all to remind everyone that you can’t have a day without agriculture!