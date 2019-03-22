Spoon River College volleyball coach Makenna Barker will be holding team tryouts on Sunday, April 7, at the Multi-Purpose Building on the Canton Campus located at 23235 N. County Highway 22.

Check-in begins at 1 p.m., with tryouts beginning at 2 p.m.



“SRC is offering these tryouts to potential athletes who may not have had the benefit of being recruited out of high school due to this being a start-up program,” said Barker. “If you would like the opportunity to be a part of the team, come to the try-outs and showcase your skills.”



The event is open to anyone with a high school diploma (or equivalent) who will be enrolled full-time at Spoon River College for the 2019-2020 academic year.



Participants have the option of showcasing just one skill, such as setting, or multiple skills.

Scholarship money is available, but selection for the team does not guarantee scholarship money. Barker will be assisted by current 2019 volleyball recruits.



To register, visit www.src.edu and download the registration packet. The completed forms can be emailed to makenna.barker@src.edu or mailed to the College at 23235 N. County Hwy. 22, Canton, Ill., 61520 in care of Barker.



For more information, contact Barker at makenna.barker@src.edu or (309) 649-6268. An event has also been created on the Spoon River College Athletics Facebook page.