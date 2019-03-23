The Cuba Elementary PTO is raising funds to build a new playground.

Thursday, they became $1,000 closer to that goal when Cuba Masonic Lodge #534 presented a check in that amount to teacher, Gretchen Thum and PTO President, Amy Willett.



The monies were raised during the March 16 Masonic Lodge annual spaghetti dinner. Members of the PTO helped with the dinner.



Tom Hill, with the Masonic Lodge, said the dinner is always popular, but this particular one was exceptionally well attended with about 300 people partaking. They ran out of bread, but the local Subway graciously donated bread to get them through the remainder of the evening.



PTO members provided, in addition to help, various desserts including pie, which was a big hit, “We usually just have cake. Cake is a lot easier to make, but these girls made pies and it was good dessert,” said one Mason.



Thursday evening the PTO hosted a Pork Chop Supper Fundraiser.



It, too, was successful as they ran out of food.



They appreciate everyone who took the time to help as well as the businesses who donated food and raffle items.