Dylan Grigsby, a member of the Canton High wrestling team, took top honors in the recent Corn Cob Nationals Tournament that was was held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Jacobson Center on March 16 and 17.

There were over 1,390 wrestlers registered with Grigsby taking part in the boys 15-18 year old division of the 138-pound class.



Part of a 30-man bracket, Grigsby started on March 16.



In his first match, Grigsby pinned Liam Bird of Fort Worth, Texas in 3 minutes and 54 seconds. Match two saw Grigsby notch his second win by pinfall, beating Evan Brauer of Aurora, Ill. In 4:20.



Now in the quarterfinals, Grigsby beat Dylan Brown of Cleveland, Oklahoma by a 7-0 decision. In his semifinal contest, Grigsby defeated Colton Fisher of Marceline, Mo. By a major decision of 14-0.



In the championship match, Grigsby pinned Jalen Schropp of Parnell, Iowa in 4:15, earning First Place and the Golden Corn Cob Trophy.



Grigsby, a junior at CHS, was a 2019 IHSA State Qualifier. He is a current member of the Canton Wrestling Club and enjoys coaching the younger members.



Grigsby is also a member of the Fuzzy Bees National Wrestling Team and will be competing at several upcoming national tournaments including the Disney Duals at ESPN in Orlando, Fla. in June.