As someone who is profoundly pro-life in my personal beliefs, and who represents a district where most people are similarly-minded, I have grave concerns any time legislation is introduced on the topic of abortion.

As someone who is profoundly pro-life in my personal beliefs, and who represents a district where most people are similarly-minded, I have grave concerns any time legislation is introduced on the topic of abortion.



Recently, several pieces of legislation have been introduced in the General Assembly that would eliminate parental notification in situations where an underage girl seeks an abortion.



In the last few years, there has been a great amount of discussion about how we treat minors, who haven’t always developed the complete capability to make reasoned decisions, and about how much responsibility can be given to them. Consider the example of the Cook County Public Guardian, who wants to extend time for wards of DCFS to stay under its supervision. It is that office’s view that 19-21-year-olds aren’t ready to make decisions on their own about their living circumstances.



Another bill introduced this year would change the legal age to purchase cigarettes, tobacco, and vaping products to 21 with the goal of stopping young adults from using these products. Of course, the underlying premise here is young adults may not have sufficient good judgment to make mature decisions about their own health.



It’s hard to understand why – when we recognize minors are still learning, growing, and developing the capacity to make mature decisions and exercise good judgement – we would repeal the law requiring parental notification for a minor to get an abortion.



Every parent or guardian has the responsibility to provide for the health and safety of their children. Most parents have had to write a note or make a phone call to their child’s school to allow basic medications like ibuprofen or aspirin to be taken at school. If we take such care in situations like that, how do we justify doing away with parental notification for abortions?



A pregnant 14-year-old girl does not have the emotional maturity to make these difficult decisions, which will have lifelong consequences no matter what choice she makes. She needs the support of her parents to help make the best possible decision about the gravity of her circumstances and the circumstances of her unborn child.



I recognize there are heartbreaking situations in which trust between a parent and child has broken due to abuse and mistreatment. Current law already provides options for a minor in an abusive situation who seeks an abortion.



However, most parents understand that nothing compares with the love of one’s own child. We want the best for them, even during the complex years of teenage life. We counsel them with love and support.



Parents have a right to be involved and an important role to play when their children are making important medical decisions, especially if those medical decisions will change their lives. We cannot pass laws that cut parents out of that process.



I stand opposed to eliminating parental notification for abortions.