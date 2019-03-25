The Illinois Department of Agriculture has designated the farm in Noble owned by Dale Weidner & Carol Webster of Noble, IL a Sesquicentennial Farm. To qualify as a Sesquicentennial Farm, the agricultural property must be owned by a straight or collateral line of descendants for at least 150 years. The Weidner family received this historical distinction to their farm after their application for designation as a Sesquicentennial Farm was approved.

“I am privileged to present this designation to the Weidner family,” said Agriculture Director Raymond Poe. “This designation not only honors their farm operation today, but also their ancestors who labored through adversity to maintain the family farm. The Sesquicentennial Farm program helps to reinforce that family farming remains a viable entity in Illinois agriculture.”

The Illinois Sesquicentennial Farms program has recognized farms since its inception in 2000. Sesquicentennial Farm owners receive outdoor display signage and a certificate signed by the governor and the Director of Agriculture. They are also recognized at “Agriculture Day” at the Illinois State Fair.

Application information may be requested by writing to the Illinois Centennial/Sesquicentennial Farms Program, Illinois Department of Agriculture, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, IL. 62794-9281.