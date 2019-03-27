Jon DeBord built it and they are coming.

What started as his vision a few years ago became reality this year with the completion of the Kewanee Physical Therapy complex, located on Main Street near Northeast Park.

The therapy business, housed in the renovated St. Francis of Assisi church, has been open for business since Jan. 28, and on Feb. 25 athletes started using the sprawling Leaders of Tomorrow in Training sports training facility built next door.

“It really opened things up for us,” DeBord said during a tour of the made-over church.

The former worship area is now a roomy workout space that features the latest equipment on a relaxing blue carpet under a very vaulted ceiling.

Sitting between it and the front door is a reception area and front office space, flanked by what used to be a cloak room and confessional that have since respectively become ADA-compliant bathrooms and a cardiac rehabilitation area.

To retain some of the church’s original character, lobby benches are made from old “kneeler” pews and the cornerstone of the building is imbedded in the receptionist area wall after it was rescued from a shed. Some of the original stained glass windows will be used to make a shadow box in the lobby, which will sit above the cornerstone.

The back area of the building includes six examination rooms (the old place had two), office space, new bathrooms and showers, and a laundry space much larger than the old one.

“When you did laundry at the old place the server would be in your back,” he said of the cramped quarters.

There is a dance studio downstairs as well as another room that could be used for meetings.

DeBord said he almost instantly envisioned how he would utilize the church building’s ample space. He had spent months searching for the right property, something large enough to build the LOTT facility -- housed in a former grocery store building since 2016 -- right next door.

“I knew it wouldn’t be on the market very long, so I moved quickly,” he said.

A few steps away at The LOTT facility, it’s not quickly apparent what makes the new facility that much bigger than the old one.

Inside the first door are four batting cages, not unlike the arrangement at the old spot, which are now retractable so they can be taken down for meeting or party space.

Open one more door, though, and you are suddenly on an expansive 80-by-105-foot playing field with a 22-foot-ceiling, which can be converted to a baseball, softball or soccer practice area. There also are plans to roll off the turf during off-seasons to offer volleyball and basketball courts.

“It’s definitely given us more options,” DeBord said. “Personally, I would have liked to have gone a little bigger, but it’s worked out really well.”

The LOTT also has an upstairs portion in the first section of the building that is set up for pitchers trying to hone their “stuff.”

“The teams who have already used it loved it,” he said. “Sprints mean a lot more here than they did over there.”

DeBord said both facilities would allow members 24-hour access and that special youth programs would be offered soon.

He said he’d like to see the LOTT facility used by Kewanee athletes to help them hone their skills and reach their highest potential.

“The goal all along has not been about making money,” he said. “It was something the community needed. I also want to see them bring home some state trophies.”