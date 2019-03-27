The city is hoping a new program that uses local contractors to mow unmaintained properties will allow the work to go more quickly and allow city staff to focus on city property maintenance.

But, they warn, the program may cost the city more money.

After meeting with six contractors and receiving their sample bids, city staff said it would proceed with the pilot mowing program and monitor its cost and effectiveness on a month-to-month basis this spring and summer.

The bids were based on square footage and divided into two categories, “12 inches and below” and “above 12 inches.” The winning contractor will have to be able to verify they have the equipment and staff to complete the job.

The initial plan is to hand out work orders to the winning contractor each Monday, with the contractor submitting a bill and photos of the work when finished.

Keith Edwards, director of community development, told the city council Monday he expects those properties to be mowed more quickly than what city staff could do, and because of that, there will be fewer properties with 12-plus-inch grass.

He said city staff members think the program will work, but they are worried about the cost.

“It will provide a better service to our neighbors,” he said. “But it definitely has the potential of costing us more.”

He said the city will continue to bil the owners of the unmaintained property, or place a lien on the property if ownerships is in question, which makes up the vast number of properties that are overgrown to the point where the city has to intervene. The city many times never sees payment for that as liens are forgiven if the properties are sold in a tax sale. The city has been studying options for better ways to collect that money.

“Most of these are not occupied,” he said.

Last year the city had to mow about 90 such properties.

Kevin Newton, grounds maintenance manager, said he is trying to work all of the expenses into his estimates of the city’s cost to mow the extra properties in an effort to more accurately compare it to the results of the new program.

“We can reevaluate (the contractor mowing program) it again next near,” he said. “After six weeks we can get a feel for it.”

In other business, city officials approved its 2019-20 road maintenance plan and will be posting a complete map of roadwork planned for this year, with an overlay showing past work.