Mary Maxine (Hays) Fouts, 95, of Nashport, Ohio, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Western Township Cemetery, in Orion. Snouffer Funeral Homes, of Zanesville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born July 31, 1923, in Lebanon, Ind., the daughter of Leonard and Clella (Apple) Hays. She was a wonderful housewife, mother, grandmother, and co-owner of Dale and Maxine’s Lawn Care.

She is survived by her six children: Phillip (Jan) Fouts, Linda (Darrel) Muhleman, Steve Fouts, C.J. Fouts, Rex (Marcia) Fouts and Lesa (Gene) Starling; two sisters: Janet (Warren) Jones and Carol Keck; two daughters-in-law: Karen Gengler and Gail Fouts; 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Fouts; a son, Fred Fouts; two brothers, Robert Hays and Charlie Hays; and a sister, Marjorie Carnine.