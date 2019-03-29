James D. "Jim" Murphy, 72, of Carmi passed away at 5:37 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Deaconess Mid-town Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born in Carmi on May 31, 1946 the son of Kenneth W. and Esther (Renshaw) Murphy. Jim married Ann Hardy on August 23, 2018. He retired from Southern 14 Workforce Investment Board and had previously work for WADI. Jim enjoyed woodworking and could fix anything, even if he had to build the part. He loved and spoiled the two little white four legged girls Ivy and Samantha.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ann Hardy-Murphy; a daughter, Debby (Nicolaas) Hyatt of St. Charles, MO; a son, James M. "Mike" (Marla) Murphy of Bartlett, TN; two grandchildren, Kennedi and Morganne; a brother, Larry Dale Murphy of Mt. Vernon, IL; two nephews, Matt Murphy of St. Louis, MO and J.J. Murphy of Louisville, KY; and numerous cousins.

A memorial visitation for James D. "Jim" Murphy, 72, of Carmi will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Town & Country Veteri- nary Clinic in McLeansboro and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi who is in charge of arrangements.