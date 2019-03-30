Odd-year election

Voters of Livingston County, there is an election on Tuesday and it involves the taxing situation, which means it is important.

That’s what Livingston County Clerk Kristy Masching said Friday afternoon. She pointed out that all elections are important for one reason or another, the odd-year April election that is Tuesday is no different.

“All of these elections are important,” Masching said. “Like this, these people are affecting the taxes. These people are going to make the decisions that are going to affect the tax bill on how much their district is going to spend.

“You kind of want to pay attention to what’s going on there.”

The numbers show that an election such as Tuesday’s does not get the vote out. The last six odd-year elections included four with percentage totals less than 20. The largest percentage was in 2013 when 335 percent of registered voters did their duty. Masching said that’s because of the questions on energy proposition and on school facility sales tax being placed on the ballot.

There township propositions for Indian Grove, Nevada and Pike two years ago that drew 17.3 percent of the voters.

“There are no questions on this ballot. There’s a lot that aren’t contested, so the people think there’s nobody to vote for,” Masching said. “They could vote to show support for the ones that are there.”

But too often, voters do not. This is seen as a problem that could create issues down the road, especially when looking at it from a national perspective.

“We’re seeing more people on the local level being more engaged with things happening on the national level,” Masching said. “If you have people motivated at what’s happening on the national level, a lot of times they bring it to this level.

“Usually, they’re unhappy about something, so they come out here and this is how they can start a political career or get change.”

Livingston County has 33 contested races on the ballots. Masching noted that there is information on the election on the county’s website — www.livingstoncountyil.gov. There are 21,658 registered voters in the county and 109 had voted early as of 3 p.m. Friday. Early voting ends Monday at 4:30 p.m.

“It is in the larger elections, like the presidential and gubernatorial,” Masching said of the early voting. “I wish we would get more people do it.”

As for those contested races, the villages of Cullom, Dwight, Flanagan and Forrest have trustee positions open. Fairbury’s Ward 3 has a contest, as does Pontiac’s Ward 1. Streator, which includes a portion of Livingston County, is electing a mayor and council members.

Long Point is also electing a mayor.

School districts involving county precincts that have contested races are Dwight Grade, El Paso-Gridley, Fieldcrest, Flanagan-Cornell, Herscher, Odell, Pontiac Grade and High School, Prairie Central, Rooks Creek, Saunemin, Cornell Grade, Streator and Tri-Point.

Masching also pointed that, although it’s too late for this election, election judges are always in need. Those interested should contact the county clerk’s office. It pays $185 per day. The next election after Tuesday will be March 17, 2020.