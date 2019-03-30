Narissa Whitehurst, soil conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Tazewell County, spoke to students in Jeff Bash’s Ag conservation class at Spoon River College recently.

Whitehurst, who graduated from SRC in 2013 and WIU in 2015 with a degree in Ag science gave students a brief overview of NRCS, which was established as the Soil Erosion Service in 1933 in response to the Dust Bowl. It got its current name in 1994.



Besides sharing information about the agency and her part in it as an employee, Whitehurst had some advice for the students.



“If you think a career with NRCS is something you would be interested in, think about doing an internship. I did three internships while I was a student, and when I was hired full-time after graduating, those internship hours were added to my service time. Veteran employees also gave me great advice about which classes to take that would be the most beneficial to my job.”



Whitehurst, who didn’t have a farming background, also suggested job shadowing as a way for students to try out a career with the agency and ended with this advice: “Learn as much as you can, especially if you have a particular area of interest. And whatever that area of interest is, focus on that.”