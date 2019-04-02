Local principal Dr. Amy Dixon visited Washington, DC to encourage Illinois’ members of Congress to pass laws that enhance the nation’s public schools. The visit was part of the annual Advocacy Confer- ence, sponsored by the National Association of Elementary and Secondary School Principals (NAESP/NASSP).

“As a principal, my job is to provide each student in my school every resource and opportunity possible so they can reach their full potential,” said Dr. Dixon. “That job extends to advocating for my students at the highest levels of government. I believe my conversations with members of Congress and their staff gave them a clearer impression of the impact their decisions have on schools here in Southern Illinois.”

Dr. Dixon was one of hundreds of school leaders from across the country who converged on Washing- ton, DC, March 18–20 for the annual advocacy conference. The event included a series of presentations and panel discussions on the most pressing federal policies affecting education and culminated with a day of visits to elected officials at their offices on Capitol Hill.