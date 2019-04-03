ELDORADO — CWC pitcher Liberty Smith and Eldorado’s ace Emma Wargel were in the middle of a pitcher’s duel until the Lady Bulldogs came up with a late rally to take home a 4-0 win in their BDC opener on Tuesday.

The Lady Bulldog defense also came up big in preserving the shutout, playing an error-free game and making tough plays such as preventing a first inning run on a bunt attempt.

CWC broke through with the runs they needed in the sixth inning. After Kendall Rooney reached on an error, Julia Smith drew a walk. Consecutive singles from Emily White and Kadee Milligan produced the first two runs. The Lady Bulldogs then took advantage of two errors by Eldorado to move the lead to 4-0 and give Smith the margin she needed to close out the 8-strikeout, 4-hit, shutout.

“Things have started coming together for us in the last three games,” said CWC Coach Chris Shelton. “They’re taking the things we’ve been working on in practice and applying them on the field”