Kindergarten Pre-Registration for all children in Jasper County Community Unit #1 who will turn 5 on or before September 1, 2019.

Wednesday, May 15, 11:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Ste. Marie Elementary, 311 Franklin Street, Ste. Marie, IL

Appointments are necessary - 618-455-3219