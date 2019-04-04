Two individuals were sentenced in the White County Circuit Court on Monday, April 1st says States Attorney Denton Aud.

Lewis W. Richardson (McLeansboro) age 55, was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and two years mandatory supervised release, for aggravated DUI 3+, a class 2 felony. He also got seven years to the Illinois Department of Corrections, and one year mandatory supervised release, for possession of meth, a class 3 felony. Richardson was arrested by the Illinois State Police. Richardson was represented by public defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge.

Paul M. Seagraves (Eldorado) age 42, was sentenced to five years and six months to the Illinois Department of Corrections, and four years mandatory supervised release, for domestic battery, which is a class 4 felony. Seagraves was sentenced at the conclusion of a lengthy sentencing hearing that actually was just completed. Seagraves had been on probation but had his probation revoked with the sentencing hearing, on Monday, April 1st. Seagraves was originally arrested by the Carmi Police Department. Public defender Brian Shinkle represented Seagraves with Judge T. Scott Webb sentencing Seagraves at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing after receiving evidence and argument from counsel. The standard sentencing range is 1-3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a possible extended range up to 6 years.