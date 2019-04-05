Each year, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program partners with local farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits.



Sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, the program provides farmers the opportunity to support and give back to nonprofit organizations they care about in their local communities by enrolling for a chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers Grow Communities program has given more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

Effingham County farmer Tony Meinhart, directed $2,500 to the Dieterich FFA Chapter through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer. As part of their mission Dieterich FFA will use the funds to expand their continually growing and evolving Agriculture Department and FFA Program. “Since the construction of the new greenhouse in 2016 our annual plant sales have become a highly anticipated event, attracting people from not only Dieterich but also from several surrounding counties. We are continually seeking ways to accommodate the added growth and strive to continue our expansions and improve each season. On behalf of the FFA members and myself we would like to extend a huge Thank You to Tony for choosing our Chapter to receive the funds. This generous donation will help keep our program thriving and will allow us to better serve the community during our annual plant sales.” said, Garrett Helregel, Dieterich FFA, Advisor/Agriculture Instructor.

“A better life is Bayer’s goal. Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors, and they know when and where there is a need,” said Al Mitchell, Vice President Corporate Engagement, Bayer. “Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities.”

