The Regional Cancer Partnership of Illinois is providing FREE colorectal screening kits.

If any of the following apply to you, consider picking up a free kit: age 45+, family history, smoking, poor diet, excessive alcohol, sedentary lifestyle.



Pick up a free screening kit from the Learning Lab in the E.P. Coleman Building, 175 S. Main St., Canton.



Pick up days and times include: April 12, 17, 22 and 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Questions or need to pick up at a different time?



Call 309-649-5668 or email cantonlearninglab@siumed.edu.