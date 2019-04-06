William L. (Bill) Pollitt, 67, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away March 28, 2019. He was born April 5, 1951 in Canton, the son of Leroy and Effie Mae Ford Pollitt.

He was a boiler maker and excavation contractor before relocating to Colorado in the early 80s. He retired from Advance Tank and Construction in 2000. He spent his final years in Evanston, Wyoming, before moving to Yuma, Arizona, with his fiance and best fishing partner, JimaLe Simpson. He spent his retirement years enjoying time with his children, 19 grandchildren and his catfish boat.



Surviving are his sisters, Elma (Clyde) Frederick and Bonnie (Steve) Breese; brothers, Edward (Lisa) Pollitt and Denny (Mary) Pollitt; children, Jeremy (Annie) Pollitt and Josh (Susan) Pollitt; step-children, Brandi (Josh) Schofield, Cody (Jessie) Simpson, Misty (John) Downs and Amanda (Drew) Rush; cousin, Annie Kling; and numerous aunts, nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death are his parents; sister, Velma Schmidtberger; and brothers, Dave McGinnis and Gary Pollitt.



Per his wishes there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.