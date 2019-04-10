Students from Amy Evans's first grade Success course at Lincoln Elementary School learned about the importance of the Monarch butterfly Friday morning.

Students from Amy Evans’s first grade Success course at Lincoln Elementary School learned about the importance of the Monarch butterfly Friday morning.



Connie Pelekoudas, who is employed by the US Department of Agriculture, told children about the butterfly. Though her job is unrelated to Monarchs, she is knowledge in the subject as there is a butterfly pollinator garden at her workplace, the Fulton County FSA Office in Lewistown.



Pelekoudas started with raising 20 Monarchs; this year she has almost 200.



“My goal is to promote ways people here can promote Monarch growth,” Pelekoudas said.



Pelekoudas became interested in the Monarch butterfly when she was in grade school and had the opportunity to help pick the state animal. During that time she learned the state insect is the Monarch butterfly, and she’s been interested in Monarchs ever since.



Pelekoudas told children about the Monarch’s life cycle and migration habits and showed them a preserved Monarch that died from an attack from a praying mantis.



It is this time of year when Monarchs travel from Mexico to Illinois, Pelekoudas said. These are called Easterns. The other type, Westerns, tend to stay in the California area.



Pelekoudas also spoke about tagging.



Pelekoudas tags Monarchs, which entails taking a tiny, special sticker and gently placing it onto the wing of the butterfly. The sticker has been designed so that it does not affect the insect’s flight.



Those who find a tagged Monarch can report they’ve found the butterfly with Monarch Watch. This can be done via phone call or website.



When Pelekoudas tags a Monarch, she must report when and where the butterfly was found and where she is letting it go.



Tagging must be done very careful so as not to hurt the butterfly.



“It’s so tricky,” she said. “You get one shot.”



The butterfly garden at Pelekoudas’s workplace is a tagging station. This is the second year she has been tagging.



Monarchs have been in steady decline but last year saw a growth.



“Hopefully this will be another year of growth,” Pelekoudas said.



Others can help Monarch growth by planting milkweed seeds. Modern agriculture practices have lead to the removal of milkweeds, which are the only plants Monarch caterpillars eat, Pelekoudas noted.



Individuals can also stop spraying insecticides on their lawns as the chemicals also kill butterflies.



Students were sent home with an informational folder and milkweed seeds.