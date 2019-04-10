MACOMB – The McDonough District Hospital Board of Directors removed the interim title and announced Brian E. Dietz, FACHE, as the hospital’s President/Chief Executive Officer.

Dietz joined MDH in late June 2018 through the search firm B.E. Smith on an interim basis following the departure of Kenny Boyd. The change goes into effect immediately.

“From the first day I arrived in Macomb and began working at McDonough District Hospital, I have felt it an honor and privilege to be entrusted with such an important community asset. For the last nine months I have found this to be a comfortable community to live in with a great hospital to guide through some very challenging times in health care,” said Dietz. “I want to particularly thank the MDH Board of Directors, medical staff leadership, and tremendously talented departmental leaders for their support and enthusiasm in participating to position MDH for a very successful future we can all be proud of.”

Since his arrival, Dietz has worked tirelessly to evaluate McDonough District Hospital’s performance across all areas while making operational changes to achieve a more efficient performance.

He has met with numerous regional health care organizations exploring potential clinical partnerships to better serve the area’s residents while maintaining MDH’s independent affiliation.

With Board of Directors approval, MDH brought in the Halley Consulting Group last fall to evaluate the formerly named McDonough Medical Group (now MDH Medical Group) operations under the guidance of an interim Vice President for Ambulatory Services, and B.E. Smith for interim staffing for the Vice President/Chief Financial Officer position, with the objective of working towards permanent hires.

“I’m extremely pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Dietz as our permanent President/CEO. He has 40 years of history in helping hospitals maintain and improve the quality of care for their patients, while also helping them improve their financial performance,” said MDH Board of Directors Chairman Rick Iverson, M.D. “As our interim CEO the last nine months we have already begun to see those same results here.”

Dietz represents MDH on the Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation (MAEDCO) Board of Directors. Now being officially named as the hospital’s President/CEO, and his initial evaluation of MDH operations complete, Dietz expressed his commitment to become even more involved within the Macomb community.

“Over the course of my career as a Chief Executive Officer, I’ve recognized the importance of community services and served on countless community boards, professional associations, churches, and other civic organizations,” stated Dietz. “My immediate priority is to continue focus on the operations of MDH, we still have work to do, but I expect to become increasingly involved in the community as time allows.”

Prior to joining McDonough District Hospital, Dietz worked with B.E. Smith as an interim CEO with INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, Oklahoma. He also spent four years as the CEO at Saint Francis Healthcare in Wilmington, Delaware. He oversaw a full-service community hospital with net revenues in excess of $166 million.

No stranger to west-central Illinois, Dietz worked from September 2008 through May 2009 as the Consulting Chief Clinical Officer at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. From April through October 2012 he was a consulting CEO for St. Mary’s Hospital (part of the Hospital Sisters Health System) in Streator, Illinois.

Dietz has also served in an interim CEO consulting capacity in health care facilities in: Indiana, Idaho, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Illinois. He has worked as a senior executive health care professional for more than 40 years, managing his first hospital as Vice President of Operations/Corporate Officer in downtown Baltimore, Maryland, when he was 24 years old.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Frostburg State University and a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration (MHA) from The George Washington University. He has also served as an adjunct faculty member for The George Washington University in the capacity of preceptor for graduate student residents in Health Care Administration.

Brian and his wife Patty have been married for 38 years and have two grown children (Joshua and Shannon) and four grandchildren (Asa, Scarlet, Selah, and Elim). Patty is a former critical care nurse and travels extensively as a health care consultant for a subsidiary company with Cardinal Health out of Brentwood, Tennessee.

For more information on MDH, log onto www.MDH.org.



