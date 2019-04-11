Galva will get a good cleaning Saturday morning.

Spearheaded by the community group Galva Ready to Grow and mayor-elect Rich Volkert, residents will be taking to the streets and sidewalks for a cleanup day.

Annette Smith, with Galva Ready to Grow, said any residents interested in helping with the cleanup should meet at City Hall at 9 a.m. Participants will be divided into groups, receive maps and head to different quadrants of the city. Organizers encourage participants to wear bright-colored shirts and bring gloves, and they are in need of pickup trucks or gators for those interested in helping but unable to walk the streets and sidewalks.

Paul Jaquet with Eagle Enterprises Recycling in Galva will provide a limited number of safety vests and a recycling bin. State Bank of Toulon — Galva Banking Center is providing gloves, garbage bags and bottled water.

A number of high school students and the Galva Boy Scouts will help with the cleanup, and the Galva Lions Club will conduct its annual roadside cleanup east of town on Route 34 Saturday.

Smith said the cleanup will conclude by noon. There is no rain date for the cleanup day.