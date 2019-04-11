Mrs. Marilyn Marie Rossi, 76, of Murray, Ky, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice House, in Paducah, Ky. A visitation was from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Kirk Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd., in Orion. Cremation rites took place following the visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

Marilyn was born on Aug. 28, 1942, in Moline, to the late David Williams and Velda McFarland Williams. She was retired from Rock Island Arsenal as a budget analyst and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, in Murray. She enjoyed golfing, reading, gardening, was an avid Murray State Racer basketball fan, and loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Joe Rossi, to whom she married on July 16, 1960, in Andover; three daughters, Angela Roberts and husband, Matt, of Falcon, Colo.; Kim Richardson and husband, Mike, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and Lisa Rossi, of Murray, Ky; one son, Joe Rossi and wife, Jennifer, of Hillsdale; two sisters, Sherry Johnson, of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; and Donna Rapp, of Cambridge; 18 grandchildren: Mandy, Lucas, Amber, Emily, Joshua, Catherine, Matthew, Eric, Tara, Jodi, Michael, Heather, Allison, Kaitlin, Nathan, Benjamin, Daniel and Rachel; 16 great-grandchildren: Karley, Conner, Elijah, Josie, Seth, Zachary, Abby, Payton, Jackson, Lorelei, Brady, Drew, C.J., Edea, Asha and Ella; and special friend, Barkley. In addition to her parents, Marilyn is preceded in death by one sister, Linda Eskew; and one brother, Johnny Williams.