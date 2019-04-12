It seems that puppies grow quickly, and that little kids become teens in no time. It’s all about time.

For the “Run for Respect” event taking place on Saturday, what was once a nice little idea has grown into a world-wide event. Organizers Laura Baumgardner and Beth Shelton have been busy getting things lined up for the event, which is in its seventh year.

The event has grown by leaps and bounds from having 194 participants that first year to nearly three times that this year.

“We thought was phenomenal,” Baumgardner said of the first year’s number. “This year we’re already preregistered at more than 500.”

“The first year we didn’t have the virtual race, we only had the actual 5K and one-mile fun run/walk,” Shelton added.

It’s becoming a big-time race. The 5-kilometer includes competitors racing through the northeast part of Pontiac. Baumgardner said that the route is a “fast route and more serious runners have been attracted to this so they can PR on the course.”

“We actually have three people (from Washington, Virginia, South Carolina) flying in to run the race with us,” Baumgardner added. “We have a lot of people from Chicago and Southern Illinois, they’re part of a group called ‘Meg’s Miles.’ That’s pretty cool, too.”

People can still register up until the race. This can be done by going to the PTHS Commons from 3:30-6 p.m. Friday, and then at 8 a.m. Saturday. The race starts at 10 a.m.

There will be those who are not actually in Pontiac taking part. The virtual race portion is something that allows for people to take part from all over.

“After the first year, we started our virtual run,” Baumgardner said. “So, for the past six years, we’ve had people from all 50 states and all seven continents, including Antarctica, participate in the ‘Run for Respect.’”

The virtual portion of the event was made somewhat personal when Baumgardner and students Austin Vanover, Mitch Kelley and Nick Ellis visited some runners who took part in the virtual race at a conference in Chicago a couple of years ago.

The virtual aspect will become real in one respect when Sid Busch arrives. Busch is a 73-year-old veteran who has run in more than 200 marathons in memory of fallen soldiers. He will be talking to some history classes on Friday.

This is an actual race with prizes. Baumgardner noted that the trophies for the event have been made by students at Peoria (Manual). The teacher for the students is Pontiac grad Andrew Rice.

If there is something that really strikes a chord with Baumgardner and Shelton, it’s the support that is received from the community.

“We didn’t have as many volunteers as we have now,” Shelton said.

“We didn’t have the sponsors, either,” Baumgardner added. “We have more than 60 business sponsors.

“I feel like the culture of our community has become very inclusive and is really caring about all people. They really come out in full force the day of the race.”

It might not seem like it’s been nearly a decade since this event began. It came about while Baumgardner was out running with some friends.

“I was out on a run with some of my friends and asked what they thought (of a run for respect),” Baumgardner said. “They thought that was a great idea, so we started it and it’s just grown every year.

“This all started because of Special Olympics-Unified Champion schools and our ‘Spread the Word to End the Word’ campaign that we hold each year. We decided that we wanted a way to have the community involved and keep the message of respect for all people going.”

For those who are not interested in a 5K run, there is a “fun run” that encompasses four laps on the track at Williamson Field. Baumgardner said this is the event that former students like. She noted that this is a reunion, something like a homecoming event.

“The theme this year is ‘Rock Respect,’ Baumgardner said. “We have a high school band that will be playing along the race route and two teachers — Paul Ritter and Elizabeth Hatfield — will play their guitars along the race route. Tyler Sweitzer will also be playing, he’s done this for a couple years now.”

There will also be 27 teams participating. A team consists of at least three members. Baumgardner said most have more than that.

There will be other activities taking place, including a raffle for baskets valued at more than $50 of donated items. There is also a bake sale and a program called “Running 4 Soles” that is designed to help those in need elsewhere.

“People coming to the race can bring a pair of old shoes and donate them,” Shelton said. “These shoes go back to Honduras and Haiti. We’ll have a collection box there.”

As for the money raised from this event, it helps promote awareness and Life Skills activities at PTHS.

“All the money from this goes to fund all of our Unified Champion-Special Olympics programs,” Baumgardner said. “It also pays for our annual Life Skills play and it pays for all of our initiatives. It just keeps funding all the initiatives we are doing.”

For registration information, go to www.runforrespect.weebly.com. If there are questions about how to participate in some manner, contact Laura Baumgardner at PTHS at 815-844-6113.