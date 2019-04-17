BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

MCLEANSBORO — Down three starters, the CWC Bulldogs got a pitching masterpiece from the senior ace Cole Blazier and some breakout performances from their young players in a 2-1 win over the Hamilton Co. Foxes on Tuesday.

The game was scoreless for the first three inning before the Bulldogs got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth. Peyton Edwards led off with a walk, but it looked like he might be stranded on base until a two-out double from freshman Ty Stubblefield brought him home.

In the bottom of the fourth Blazier worked his way out of a jam to keep the Foxes off the board.

The Bulldogs needed an insurance run and got it in the fifth inning on another two-out RBI double from a freshman, this one on a deep drive to left off the bat of Brody Atteberry.

Blazier pulled another escape maneuver in the fifth, this time working out of a two-on, one out situation without giving up a run.

Hamilton County finally put across a run in the sixth on a walk and a triple to set up a tense finish.

Needing one run to tie in the bottom of the seventh, the first two runners for the Foxes reached base on an error and a walk. The next batter appeared to pull off a great bunt, but it was caught in the air on a diving play by Blazier. A pop out and a ground out moved the tying run to third and the winning run to second. Blazier worked the count to 3-2 on the next batter. After two foul balls, CWC catcher Cal York signaled the pitch call and Blazier delivered a high fastball for a swinging strikeout to end the game.

“It was up in the strike zone but he had to swing at it with two strikes,” said York.

“I really had my curve ball going today and I thought he might be expecting it there,” said Blazier.

“We had people playing in positions they’ve never played at the varsity level before and they really came through,” said CWC Coach Justin Simmons. “We made plays and only had one error all day, and at the bat we had a couple of guys step up to make the big hits. That’s a good win for us.”