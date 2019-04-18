April 30, 1935 – April 16, 2019

Francis O. Forrester, 83, of Beecher City, Illinois, passed away at 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Francis, will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) - Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Meyer Funeral Home in Dieterich, Illinois, with Pastor Ed Stephens officiating. Burial will be in the Arborcrest Memorial Park in rural Effingham, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. In loving memory of Francis, memorials may be made to the family. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Francis was born on April 30, 1935, in Tennessee, the daughter of Thomas Jefferson and Arah Captola (Arnold) Lyell. She married Leroy Reeves and he preceded her in death. She later married Shelby Forrester and he preceded her in death as well. Francis worked in the cotton fields in the Missouri Bootheel. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Francis loved her family, quilting and playing Bingo.

Francis is survived by her children, Wilma (Anthony) Murry of Beecher City, Billy (Brenda) Reeves of Paragould, Arkansas, Betty (Jimmy) Harris of Willow Hill, Mary (Billy) Stark of Neoga, Kenneth Reeves of Decatur, Geneva Haddix of Mattoon, Patricia Reeves of St. Elmo, Donna Elston of Kinmundy, Henry Reeves of Montrose; brothers, Lloyd Lyell of Kennett, Missouri and Robert Lyell of Kennett, Missouri; forty grandchildren; forty-five great-grandchildren; and one great, great-grandchild.

Francis was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, 3 sons William Reeves, Vernon Reeves and Gary Reeves, 5 brothers, 6 grandchildren.