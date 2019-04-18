The staff of the Olney Public Library is busy planning activities for their summer reading program – “It’s Showtime At Your Library.” The program will include story times on Wednesday afternoons at 2:00pm, reading challenges, crafts, professional performers, and drawings.

The story time sessions are divided into three different age groups for stories and crafts. They are toddler-preschool, kindergarten-second grade, and third grade-seventh grade.

Young adults and adults are going to be challenged to read this summer with a Book Bingo contest. Game cards may be picked up at the library starting May 28. Participants in these contests will have a chance to win great prizes.

Registration for the children’s reading challenge begins Tuesday, May 28th. You will need to pick up reading logs, punch cards, and information sheets when you register at the library.

Animal Tales will kick off our program on Wednesday, June 3th at 2:30pm with their Creatures of The Galaxy! Our first story time will be Wednesday, June 12th at 2:00pm.

For more information contact the library at 392-3711.



