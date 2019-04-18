MACOMB — Director Rachel Lenz told Macomb park commissioners Tuesday that 70 people attended the Lakeview Prairie Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 13. She said Lakeview Nature Center will host another egg hunt this Saturday from 1 to 5 in the afternoon.

Lenz said the nature center would host "Bugs & Blooms" from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 27, and that it will also host day camps this summer. She said the Ball Fore Entertainment Center will open May 4 at 1 p.m. with a theme event, "May the Fourth Be With You." Anyone wearing Star Wars costumes will get discounts to play miniature golf.

Jessica Stephens, the McDonough County Special Recreation Association supervisor, told the park board that four Special Olympics athletes are headed to Peru, Illinois to play in bocce competition. She said the Macomb Police Department gave Special Olympics basketball players an escort out of town recently as they traveled to play in Springfield.

Stephens said attendance is doubling at some special recreation events because the MCSRA is getting more referrals from Mosaic and Bridgeway. She said participation has grown over the last three years from four to seven and now as many as 14.

The MCSRA supervisor said day camps will be offered this summer each Monday through Thursday from June 17 through August 1.Stephens said other activities will include ceramics, campfire cooking classes, a field trip to Starved Rock State Park where participants will hike on the ADA-approved trails at Buffalo Rock, and an eagle-watching trip to the lock and dam at Quincy.

Stephens said the "Share the Love" fundraiser is in progress to get money to buy a $25,000 handicapped accessible van. She said Hy-Vee is providing $10 coupon books. Lenz said the store books are a $100 value.

Lenz said the park district fundraiser, "The Office" Trivia at The Forum downtown, brought in 14 teams and a total of 150 people. She said it was so successful that a sequel has been scheduled. "Friends" Trivia will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on May 3.



