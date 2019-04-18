May 3, 1953 – April 16, 2019

Rickey Lee Wetherholt, age 65, of Louisville, Illinois, passed away at 10:29 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Rickey, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Latona Church of Christ in rural Wheeler, Illinois, with Mike Knepper officiating. Burial will be in the Trexler Cemetery in rural Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 hours before the service. In loving memory of Rickey, memorials may be made to the Clay County Cancer Crusaders. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Rickey Lee was born on May 3, 1953, in Effingham, Illinois, the son of Medford Lowell and Freda Irene (French) Wetherholt. Rickey graduated from Newton Community High School in 1971. He worked for Wabash Telephone Company for over 27 years. Rickey enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, hunting, mowing and collecting antiques.

Rickey is survived by his children, Peter Lee (Angie) Wetherholt of Greenville, Jared Lee (Stacey) Wetherholt of Louisville, Jason Lee (Nicole) Wetherholt of Carlyle, and Jessica Lee Wetherholt (Blake Groves) of Louisville; step-children, Erica (Kyle) Dannells of Marion and Brian (Amanda) Harper of Flora; twelve grandchildren; sisters, Patricia Ann Lycan of Robinson and Betty Lou Wetherholt of Olney; and, special companion, his dog Brutis.

Rickey was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gary Wetherholt and dogs Pettey and Boots.