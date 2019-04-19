The Galva Chamber of Commerce will host the city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in Wiley Park.

There will be three age divisions in the egg hunt — 3-and-under, 4-7 and 8-and-over. The starting times for each age division will be staggered by 5-10 minutes to allow parents with children in different divisions the chance to watch all of their kids hunt eggs.

There will be a Golden Egg in each age division, with the successful hunter winning a special prize donated by the State Bank of Toulon-Galva Banking Center.

The Kiwanis Club of Galva will be hosting a pancake breakfast prior to the Easter Egg Hunt at Feltner's Fun Center.

The breakfast runs from 7 to 11 a.m. and tickets will be sold at the door. Proceeds benefit children’s program sponsored by Galva Kiwanis. Photos with the Easter Bunny by Mersman Memories Photography.