ELMWOOD-Andrew W. “Andy” Gudzinskas, 58, of Elmwood passed away at 8:53 a.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. He was born on Aug. 26, 1960 in Canton to Walter and Jacqueline (McCabe) Gudzinskas. Andy married Tammie Tompkins on Jan. 20, 2005 in Lewistown. She survives along with two children, Shannen Gudzinskas of Canton and Jace Gudzinskas of Elmwood; sister, Lori Ann (Bill) McCabe-Davison of Springfield; brother, Alan (Kim) Gudzinskas of Pekin; and family friend, Mary Sloan of Princeville, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Andy was a hard-working, self-employed farmer and owner/operator of A. W. Gudzinskas Trucking. He was a member of the Mid-West Truckers Association, Inc. and a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs. He was devoted to his family, his work, and extended kindness to all who knew him.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. in Norris Cemetery, Norris, on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Cremation rites have been accorded.

