Graham Hospital School of Nursing has been named the #11 nursing school program out of 78 accredited nursing school in Illinois by RegisteredNursing.org in its 3rd Annual State RN Program Rankings.

The top 10 named were:

MacMurray College, Jacksonville (98.86 score-programs BSN); Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights (98.84 score-programs BSN); Southeastern Illinois College, Harrisburg (98.23 score-programs Associate in Nursing); Rush University, Chicago (96.89 score-programs MSN); Bradley University, Peoria (96.55 score-programs BSN); St. Anthony College of Nursing, Rockford (96.42 score-programs BSN); John A. Logan College, Carterville (96.27 score-programs Associate in Nursing); Illinois State University, Normal (95.25 score-programs BSN); Lewis University, Romeoville (94.93 score-programs BSN); Oakton Community College, Des Plaines (94.66 score-programs Associate in Nursing).

Graham Hospital School of Nursing had a score of 94.42.

To see the other 67 schools, their schools and the programs they offer, go to www.registerednursing.org/state/illinois/#rankings.