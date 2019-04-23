It was out with the old and then in with the new as the Chenoa City Council took care of business one last time with John Strike and Don Schultheis as commissioners Monday night.

The primary order of business that was addressed was the buying out of vacation time for Assistant Police Chief Ron Vanhouten.

“We’ve had two officers that left over the course of the past year, causing some issues with people being able to take vacations,” Mayor Chris Wilder said to the council. “I suggest we go ahead and consider that highly, otherwise it’s going to have to take it and it’s going to put us in even more of a bind and put us into overtime.”

The alternative discussed was allowing for the vacation time to be taken and paying the overtime that would be needed to cover Vanhouten’s time away.

“If he took vacation, you would have to run overtime anyway, it would be the cheaper of the two options,” Schultheis said.

Wilder said the total of hours of compensation to be paid Vanhouten was 67 hours at his regular pay wage.

In a related matter, the council approved a 2 percent pay raise for all full-time city employees, except for police officers, who are part of a union whose contract already had a pay raise built into it.

Fire Chief Troy Aldrich asked the council to “go panhandling on 24 and 66 for the day.”

This is a fundraising event in conjunction with the Illinois Fire Alliance Boot Day fundraiser. It will be held on May 4, the Saturday of the Red Carpet Corridor.

Aldrich also thanked Schultheis, who was the water commissioner until the end of the meeting. He pointed out the strong communication between the fire department and the city.

Zack Lopeman addressed the council regarding events for the Fourth of July Committee coming up. He said the committee will be manning a food stand and selling alcohol in front of the Finish Line and asked for closing some of the street around stand.

The annual Road Rally will be held June 30, and asked for the pavilion on the west side of City Park to be reserved for this event.

On July 3, the annual street dance will be held downtown. An alcohol permit and road closure will be needed.

He also asked that the parade route for July 4 be kept the same, the firework permit insurance and use of the football field for the fireworks’ show.

In his final report to the council, Strike stated that the latest Eagle scout project at Silliman Lake is finished. It was the fourth Eagle project to take place at Silliman Lake.

Strike added that it was “very well thought out. They built two camping places, very well thought out.” Adding, “they put in I-bolts if you want to put a tent up, there’s two fire pits — one each (site).”

Strike said he wants to suggest to the new commissioner that a sign acknowledging the Eagle Scouts who have done projects at Silliman Lake be placed there.

It was noted by Wilder that there had been a sign from a previous project out there but that it had been destroyed.

Schultheis spoke about the Well No. 1 abandonment project. The date for completion is supposed to be the end of April. Also, the Commercial Street Project is on track.

He thanked the residents of Chenoa for being allowed to serve the community for six years.

Resident Les Stevens suggested to the council that it should consider a specific area of the City Park for placement of a skate park. The idea of a skate park was proposed at the April 9 city council meeting.

Stevens suggested the area where the horseshoe pits were located on the south side of the park. He noted ease of accessibility from all directions, as well as easy for police to patrol.

Commissioner Dwayne Price pointed out to the mayor that the location Stevens suggested is location of interest for the new restroom facilities that are expected to be place at a future date.

Bill Bridge asked the council for special use permits for his establishment, The Brown Jug. One is for the Red Carpet Corridor where a disc jockey will play music and a bags tournament will be held in the parking lot to the west of the building.

A concert is planned for May 10 from 7-11 p.m. and it will take the entire parking lot.

At the end of the meeting, prior to adjournment, Strike and Schultheis were relieved of their duties with Wilder giving his thanks on behalf of the city for their service as commissioners. Chad Daiker and Lee Reinhart were sworn in by City Clerk Alicia Rhoades. Wilder, who won his re-election bid, was also sworn in for his second term.

Daiker’s first act as commissioner was to move for adjournment. Reinhart’s first action was to second the motion.