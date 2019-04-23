Student Government Association members at Spoon River College traveled to the State Capitol in Springfield Tuesday, April 9 for student advocacy day.

They met with local representatives Mike Unes and Norrine Hammond to talk about state funding for community colleges, MAP grants, and mental health resources for local residents.

After meeting with representatives, students were given a tour of the Capitol by SRC President Curtis Oldfield, who also attended.