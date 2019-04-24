Samuel J. Nelson, 23, of Fairview, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 30, 1995 in Galesburg to Joseph Nelson and Erin (Schisler) Ree

FAIRVEW-Samuel J. Nelson, 23, of Fairview, passed away at 10:22 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 30, 1995 in Galesburg to Joseph Nelson and Erin (Schisler) Reed.

Surviving are his parents; step-father, Jody Reed; step-mother, Hope Nelson; one brother, Ian Reed of Fairview; one sister, Emma Nelson of Galesburg; step-brother, Robert “R.J.” Bearmore; maternal grandparents, Susan and Van White of Altona and Monte Schisler of Galesburg; and paternal grandpa, John Nelson of Galesburg.

Samuel was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Kay Nelson of Galesburg.

Samuel loved gardening, fishing, junking and baseball. He always made people smile. Samuel loved his family.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Rev. Mike Arnett will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to Fairview State Bank. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com