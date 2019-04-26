Local dollars helping local causes — that’s exactly what the Geneseo Community Chest is all about. The board of directors met recently to elect new officers and kick off this year’s fund raising campaign.

For more than 50 years, residents of Geneseo have responded to the needs of the community through donations to the community chest. Area residents soon will receive the annual letter requesting donations with a return envelope.

The Community Chest works to improve the quality of life for all through grants to charitable organizations through an application and interview process.

More than 30 organizations received funds last year including: the Geneseo Historical Association, the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry, Rebuilding Together of Henry County, Backpack Blessings, Geneseo Marriage and Family Counseling, Girl Scouts, Sol’s Legacy Ministries, and Royal Family Kids Camp.

Except for mailing expenses and an ad, every dollar given goes to area organizations. There are no other administrative expenses, said Geneseo Community Chest officials. The board is comprised of 15 local volunteers who each serve a six year term.

In the early years the Community Chest campaign involved local residents soliciting door to door for donations. Today the board has adopted a mail campaign to be a convenient and efficient way to reach out to all, said volunteers.

Donations may be mailed to: Geneseo Community Chest, PO Box 264, Geneseo, IL 61254 any time of the year.