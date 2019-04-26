Henry County Board member Ted Sturtevant, of Kewanee, resigned from the board following the March meeting.

“Mr. Sturtevant, who has been retired from workforce for a while now, simply indicated that it was time for him to step down from the county board,” said Marshall Jones, chairman of the Henry County Board.

Since Sturtevant was a Democrat, Jones notified the Henry County Democrats of the vacancy.

Party officials recommended John Sovanski, a fellow Democrat from Kewanee, to take Sturtevant’s seat.

Sovanski had previously served 18 years on the county board. He will rejoin the board at the May meeting.

At the March meeting, Republican Loren Rathjen, of Colona, also resigned.

At the April county board meeting, Jones told board members he had reached out to the Republican party for a replacement recommendation for Rathjen’s seat and was waiting for a reply.

Republican Precinct Committeeman in County Board District 1 will hold a caucus meeting to recommend a replacement for Rathjen.