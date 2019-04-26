The Canton High boys track team participated in a Mid-Illini Conference triangular meet involving Dunlap and host Washington Wednesday afternoon.

The Canton High boys track team participated in a Mid-Illini Conference triangular meet involving Dunlap and host Washington Wednesday afternoon. The Panthers would record top team honors with 88.5 points. Dunlap was next with 61 points, followed by Canton with 29.5 points. Top finishers for the Little Giants included the following: 100-meters – Jayden Fleisch, 10th, 12.65 seconds and Cally Stein, 12th, 12.79. 200 – Fleisch, seventh, 25.43 and Ezra Denny, eighth, 25.44. 400 – Turner Plumer, tie for fifth, 56.96 and Connar Beaty, eighth, 57.64. 800 – Mason Wood, ninth, 2:34.94. 1600 – No entries. 3200 – No entries. 110 hurdles – No entries. 300 hurdles – No entries. 4x100 relay – CHS (Avery Dry, Denny, Miles Hinderliter and Andrew Krus), fourth, 51.09. 4x200 – CHS (Fleisch, Stein, Dry and Jacob Krus), second, 1:42.10. 4x400 – CHS (Lucas Fontana, Austin McElhiney, Plumer and Wood), third, 4:05.42. 4x800 – No entries. Shot put – Jacob Waskow, second, 44-feet, 3-inches; Drew Petty, tie for fourth, 41-7 and Briggs Grisolano, 10th, 37-3. Discus – Waskow, first, 139-4; Petty, seventh, 99-1 and Grisolano, eighth, 98-1. High jump – Beaty, fifth, 5-2 and Fontana, tie for seventh, 4-8. Pole vault – No entries. Long jump – Doug Cannon, first, 18-9 ½; Denny, second, 18-3 and Hinderliter, eighth, 15-10 ½. Triple jump – Cannon, first, 40-3 and Denny, third, 37-11.