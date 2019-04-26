Notice is hereby given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County Community Unit School District No. 1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois, has called a Special Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on the attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:

Date: Monday, April 29, 2019

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Richland County Schools District Office Board Room 1100 East Laurel, Olney, IL



Richland County Community Unit School District No.1 Board of Education

Special Meeting Monday, April 29, 2019 Unit Office Board Room 7:00 PM

I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance II. Roll Call

III. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public IV. New Business

A. Resolution providing for the issue of General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2019B, of the District, for the purpose of paying claims against the District and refunding certain outstanding obligations of the District, providing for the levy of a direct annual tax sufficient to pay the principal and interest on said bonds, and authorizing the sale of said bonds to the purchaser thereof.

V. Adjournment



Notice is hereby given that Jeff Wilson, President of the Board of Education of Richland County Community Unit School District No. 1, Counties of Richland, Wayne, Jasper, Clay, and Lawrence, Illinois, has called a Special Meeting of the Board of Education. Purposes of the meeting are noted on the attached agenda. Meeting date, time and location are as follows:

Date: Monday, April 29, 2019

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Richland County Schools District Office Board Room 1100 East Laurel, Olney, IL



Richland County Community Unit School District No.1 Board of Education

Special Meeting Monday, April 29, 2019 Unit Office Board Room 7:30 PM

I. Call to Order and Pledge of Allegiance II. Roll Call

III. Appointment of President Pro-Tem

IV. Review Canvass of School Board Election Results

A. Proclaim Winners V. Oath of Office

VI. Seating of the New Board A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call

C. Election of Officers

1. President

2. Vice President 3. Secretary

D. Appoint District Treasurer and Board Recording Secretary E. Set Dates and Location for Regular Meetings

VII. Adopt Resolution to Commend A. Mrs. Carolyne Brooks

B. Mr. Alex Cline

C. Mr. Steve Kinkade

VIII. Recognition and Comments from Employees and Public

IX. Adjournment