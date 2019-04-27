Executive Director of the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, Amanda Atchley, announced Friday morning the scheduled Community Work Day for this morning has been postponed due to the weather forecast.

It will now take place Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to noon.

If you are interested in volunteering at Jones Park, Camp Big Sky, Youth Acres, YMCA or YWCA, please let them know.

You can also meet at Jones Park at 8:30 a.m. May 4 for water/snacks provided by Canton Rotary Club, a United Way t-shirt and group photo before heading out to work.